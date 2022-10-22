BJP lost several Assembly polls but formed govts by purchasing MLAs: Yechury

Agartala: The BJP, after losing elections in different states, purchased the MLAs and formed the government undemocratically through the backdoor, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Friday.

Addressing a mammoth rally here, he said that the BJP formed governments in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and northeastern states after purchasing the MLAs after they failed to get the people’s mandate in the Assembly elections.

“They (BJP) now have only one tool to govern the country… this is the communal strategy, inciting hate against each other. After eight years of BJP rule, maximum numbers of people in India are suffering from hunger and in numerous other ways. The country has a maximum number of unemployed people now,” he claimed.

Accusing the BJP government of waiving Rs 11 lakh crore rupees of bank loans of the millionaires and destroying the country’s economy with faulty policies, Yechury said that it is creating more and more well-off people at the cost of the poor people’s sufferings and deprivation.

Noting that the Election Commission has declared the Assembly election schedule in Himachal Pradesh, but not for Gujarat, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently visits Gujarat and “inaugurates old projects to deceive the people and to get electoral mileage. He would come to Tripura next week and do the same thing here”.

The CPI-M leader, expressing his deep satisfaction over the number of people in the gathering, said that the people would soon stop the BJP’s further move against the wishes of the masses.

Political pundits termed Friday’s mega rally of main opposition party CPI-M in BJP ruled Tripura as very significant as the state would go to the Assembly polls in less than five months.

Others who addressed the gathering were CPI-M Politburo member and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, and both attacked the BJP government for failing to keep their electoral promises and the growing lawlessness and urged the people to gear up for the upcoming Assembly election and defeat it in order to bring back the Left Front back to power.

Before the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) alliance came to power in the 2018 Assembly, the CPI-M led Left governed the northeastern state for 35 year in two phases (1978-1988 and 1993-2018).