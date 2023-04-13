BJP ministers file nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls

Bengaluru: Incumbent BJP ministers Murugesh Nirani, Dr K Sudhakar, S T Somashekar and V Sunil Kumar were among those who filed their nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls on Thursday.

The poll process for the May 10 Assembly elections formally began today, with the issuance of gazette notification paving the way for candidates to file their nominations.

Nirani is contesting from Bilagi in Bagalkote, Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur, Sunil Kumar from Karkala in Udupi and Somashekar from Yashwanthapur constituency in Bengaluru.

Similarly, S S Mallikarjun, who is trying his luck from Davangere North on a Congress ticket, too filed the papers.

According to the Election Commission, 27 Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, 26 Congress, 12 Janata Dal (S), 10 Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party filed the papers. There were 100 nominations by unrecognised parties and 45 independents.

In all, 221 nominations were filed on the day the notification for the Assembly elections was issued, the Election Commission statement said.

According to the EC schedule of events, the last date for filing nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, the cumulative seizure since March 29 when the model code of conduct came into force touched Rs 144 crore.

The total seizure comprises cash of Rs 57.37 crore, freebies worth Rs 17.93 crore, liquor worth Rs 32 crore, drugs worth Rs 13.2 crore, gold worth Rs 21.27 crore, and silver worth Rs 2.56 crore.