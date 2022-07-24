BJP Minority Morcha to hold camp to formulate strategy for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha is organising a three-day national training camp in Haryana’s Gurugram starting Monday which is being held in view of the Lok Sabha election due in 2024.

The strategy of the party for the general election will be discussed in the camp with an aim to reach out to the people of the minority community of the country.

The camp will be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Other leaders who will be present on the occasion include Morcha in-charge D Purandeshwari and BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui and Syed Yasir Jilani.

The three-day programme will go on from July 25 to 27 wherein the national office bearers of the Minority Morcha and the State Presidents of the Minority Morchas of all the states will also participate.

In this training camp, the members of the BJP’s national team and the workers of the Minority Morcha will continue to receive guidance from the Union ministers.

“This three-day national training camp is very important for BJP Minority Morcha workers. The role of Muslims in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be very important. In view of that, the role of the Minority Morcha also becomes important. Our responsibility also increases,” BJP Minority Morcha national media in-charge Syed Yasir Jilani said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for 2024, sources said adding that a team has been formed to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially during the election rallies.

The BJP president has announced a Prime Minister’s Coordination Toli (team) of seven people. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh has been made the convener. National Secretary Rituraj Sinha is the co-convener. Arvind Menon, Alka Gurjar, Pradyuman Kumar, Rajkumar Phulwariyan and Rohit Chahal have been inducted into the team.

Notably, during the election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Modi had held more than 100 rallies and travelled about one lakh kilometres.