‘BJP misquoted me’: Congress MP Imran Masood on Bhagat Singh, Hamas comparison remark

Saharanpur: Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said that he never compared Bhagat Singh with Hamas and accused the BJP of “putting words in his mouth”.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Masood said, “Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is the crown of our heads, he cannot be compared with anyone. He sacrificed his life for his motherland. He could have apologised (to Britishers) but he chose to sacrifice his life.”

The Saharanpur MP said he would apologise to Bhagat Singh “not once, but 10 times, a thousand times, a million times, because he is the crown on our heads”.

On Friday, Masood stoked a controversy after he allegedly compared Bhagat Singh with Hamas.

BJP’s Amit Malviya slams Congress MP

In an interview shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on his X handle, Masood was heard saying that both Bhagat Singh and Hamas were fighting for their land.

Malviya accused Masood of comparing Bhagat Singh with Hamas as part of a well-planned strategy during the Bihar assembly elections scheduled in November.

“Comparing Bhagat Singh to the terrorist organisation Hamas by Congress MP Imran Masood during the Bihar elections is part of a well-planned strategy. This is an insult to the people of Bihar. Bhagat Singh had a deep connection with Bihar,” Malviya alleged in his X post.

Masood’s response to BJP’s attack

After coming under the BJP attack, Masood back-tracked, claiming that he never drew such a comparison. He said Bhagat Singh was “Shaheed-E-Azam” and cannot be compared to anyone.

Masood later told PTI, “This is wrong. I have clearly said that if a person kills another person, it is not a good thing. We do not support violence. The BJP tries to raise issues like this, not those concerning the people or the country. They try to put words into others’ mouth. They are selectively spreading this falsehood…”

“I only said that Hamas is fighting for their land, just as Bhagat Singh fought for ours. I have never compared anyone and certainly not Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh is ‘Shaheed-E-Azam’ and he cannot be compared to anyone. His ideology is different,” the MP said.