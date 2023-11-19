BJP misusing central agencies: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Accusing the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department for political gains, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the people of the state understand this and will give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the polls

Talking to reporters at the PCC office after paying tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, Gehlot charged that the BJP is misusing agencies for defaming Congress leaders in the state.

He accused BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is contesting elections from the Sawai Madhopur seat, of making fake complaints to the ED and Income tax.

Gehlot alleged that the agencies were working in connivance with Meena for one year in Rajasthan.

He said people understand it, and will give a betting reply to them in the elections.

The chief minister said there is an undercurrent in favour of the Congress and exuded confidence that the party will again form the government.

“They have ED and we have our guarantees,” Gehlot said while referring to the seven guarantees promised by him to people of the state.

The seven guarantees include an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity and school education in English medium.

He said the BJP should talk about the guarantees in their poll campaign.

Polling in the state will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.