BJP MLA booked under theft charges in Bihar

Patna: Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma has been booked on alleged theft charges in Bihar’s West Champaran district, an official said here on Tuesday.

The MLA has been accused of barging into college premises and walking away with important documents, along with her supporters. The principal of the college Abhay Kant Tiwari has registered an FIR in Shikarpur police station against 25 persons, including Verma.

In a statement to police, Tiwari claimed that he went to Patna to meet an advocate for a case on January 17 and the charge was given to another faculty Vivek Pathak.

“I was informed that a group of people headed by Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma entered the college premises. As they were in large numbers, Vivek Pathak escaped from the college to save his life. Verma’s supporters entered every room, broke open the cupboards, and took away valuable documents,” Tiwari said in the FIR.

When contacted, Rashmi Verma dismissed the allegations as “completely baseless” and said she was present in the college along with principal Abhay Kant Tiwari.

“As I am doing a number of development projects in the constituencies, they are making baseless allegations against me,” she retorted.