50 injured after bus rams truck in Bihar’s Samastipur

The accident took place at Chantchaur village under Ujiyarpur police station around 10 a.m.

Published: 23rd January 2023 8:30 pm IST
Patna: At least 50 persons were injured in a head-on collision between a speeding bus and a truck in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Monday, police said.

The majority of the injured were bus passengers, comprising a marriage party, returning from neighbouring Khagaria district after the marriage. They have been admitted to hospitals of Ujiyarpur, Musrigharari and Dalsingsarai blocks.

As many as 10 of the victims are in critical condition.

The victims claimed that the bus was going at high speed and hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. Local villagers came to help rescue the victims.

