Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident

Barelvi has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th January 2023 8:34 am IST
42 injured in 4-bus pile-up in Istanbul's rapid transit route
Representational photo

Lucknow: Renowned Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, police said.

The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK Hospital in Delhi.

His family members said that Barelvi had gone to Bahrain to attend a ‘Mushaira’ a few days ago. On his return, he was heading to Bareilly from Delhi when, while passing through Hapur, his car collided with a dumper.

Barelvi has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder. According to the X-ray report, there are two fractures in his left hand.

A family member said that his condition has shown improvement, adding he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button