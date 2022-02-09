Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh calls for nationwide ban on hijab

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday called for a nationwide hijab ban, stating that educational institutions aren’t the spaces to propagate one’s religion.

In a video message put out on Twitter, the Goshamahal MLA lauded the Karnataka government preventing Muslim students from entering the college premises. He congratulated the Karnataka government for imposing the Hijab ban. Singh further urged the rest of the states to follow the example set by the Karnataka government and impose a complete ban on Hijab.

“I support the Karnataka government’s decision on Hijab Ban. I would like to tell those who are opposing it to educate their children in madrasas because schools and colleges have a set of rules,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

कर्नाटक की सरकार ने स्कूल और कॉलेज में हिजाब पहनने पर प्रतिबंद लगा दिया है मैं इसका समर्थन करता हु।



जो भी इसका विरोध कर रहे है मैं उनको कहना चाहता हु के कृपया अपने बच्चो को मदरसा में शिक्षा दिलवाए क्योंकि स्कूल हो या कॉलेज हो इनका एक नियम होता है। pic.twitter.com/Dh5hLHT4rd — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) February 8, 2022

Singh went on to say that if Muslims have an issue with the Karnataka government’s latest mandate, they must stop sending their children to colleges and schools.