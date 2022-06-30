BJP MLA Raja Singh files complaint against Youtube channel

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the state Director-General of Police. The MLA complained that a Youtube channel was allegedly spreading fake news about him and his family in an attempt at defamation.

Raja Singh said that ‘Sach news’, a Youtube channel, published a video in which it was alleged that one of the accused in a recent gambling case was Singh’s son.

“My son is not among the arrested. Without verifying news details, intentionally the channel has taken my name and used my photograph,” said Singh in his complaint.

He said that people were calling him and trying to verify if the news was true, and his name and good image in public was being tarnished. Singh further demanded that the video be taken down in 48 hours and that the channel issue an unconditional apology to him or he would file a defamation case.

On Monday, six persons were arrested by the Mangalhat police for gambling with cards. Among the arrested, Yogesh Singh (38) is a close associate of MLA Raja Singh.

Yogesh Singh is the executive member of Bhartiya Janata Party’s Golkonda Zilla (district). The Golkonda Zilla comprises Goshamahal, Karwan, and Charminar assembly constituencies.

The other people found there are Surender Singh, Yogender, Laddu, Suresh, and Nandu Singh. The police seized Rs. 21,000 in cash, playing cards, and mobile phones from them.