Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh’s close associate arrested for gambling

Hyderabad: A close associate of Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh was arrested by the Mangalhat police for allegedly playing cards and gambling at a house on Monday night.

On information, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team along with Mangalhat police raided a house near Rani Avanthi Bai Bhavan, Ganga Bowli, Mangalhat police station limits.

The police noticed six persons along with Yogesh Singh (38) who is a close associate of MLA Raja Singh playing cards. Yogesh Singh is the executive member of Golkonda Zilla (district) recently formed by the Bhartiya Janata Party. The Golkonda Zilla comprises Goshamahal, Karwan and Charminar assembly constituencies.

Yogesh Singh was booked for several criminal cases in the city including at the Cyber Crime police station for hate speech, extortion case at Bolaram, threatening a businessman case at Charminar and within other police station limits.

The other people found there are Surender Singh, Yogender, Laddu, Suresh and Nandu Singh. The police seized Rs. 21,000 in cash, playing cards and mobile phones from them.