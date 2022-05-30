BJP MLA Raja Singh slams CM KCR

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Sunday slammed the Chief Minister of the state KCR and alleged that the CM was lying that the central government was not giving funds to the state government even after receiving lakhs of crores of funds from the centre . He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the party workers at Medak District.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the people of the state would chase away KCR, who is moving around the country by stating that he would fight against the central government. He claimed that the ruling TRS party leaders were telling lies on all the welfare programs of the central government. Singh urged the party leaders and workers to visit all the houses of the district and explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the central government.

Meanwhile, the national OBC Morcha president of the BJP Dr. K. Laxman alleged that the state had turned into a debt ridden state due to the ignorance of the ruling TRS party led state government. He said that the ruling TRS party leaders were doing dharnas against their own government in the state. He made it clear that they would fight against the state government until they defeated the ruling TRS party. He said that social justice in Telangana was possible only under the BJP rule.