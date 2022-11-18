BJP MP Arvind files complaint against Kavitha for ‘derogatory remarks’

Hyderabad: Following the clash between TRS and BJP at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence, the MP has now filed a complaint against TRS MLC Kavitha.

In a complaint submitted to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills, Arvind stated that Kavitha held a press conference at 12 pm today in which she used derogatory language against him and his party members. Arvind took issue with Kavitha’s alleged use of “Ventabadi thantham” (Will follow and thrash them) and “Kotti Kotti Samputham” (Will beat them to their deaths).

Bringing up the attack by TRS workers at his house earlier on Friday, Arvind wrote that it is clear that “TRS MLC Kavitha had conspired and instigated her henchmen who gathered at my house.” Arvind wrote that his house was attacked at the same time Kavitha held her press conference.

Arvind asked the police to invoke charges on Kavitha for criminal conspiracy and intimidation (aside from the charges already booked on some TRS workers who indulged in vandalism) in the “name of justice.”

Background of the Arvind-Kavitha clash

TRS workers protested outside D Arvind’s residence after the MP had remarked that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha had expressed interest to join the Congress party as she was dissatisfied with how TRS was faring under her father Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership.

He alleged that K Kavitha had called up Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her desire to join the party.

Talking to media at state party headquarters in Hyderabad, Arvind also alleged that she took the decision due to unhappiness over her father.

He made the above remarks as a response to KCR’s claims that the BJP is trying to lure his daughter and MLC Kavitha into its fold.

Arvind stated that there is no necessity for Kavitha to join BJP though KCR recently alleged that the saffron party had asked her to join.

Arvind said that he would request BJP National President JP Nadda, and state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to suspend if any leader takes an initiative to bring Kavitha into the party fold.