Hyderabad: MP Arvind’s mother files complaint against TRS workers

Hyderabad: Following the protest by TRS workers at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence, Arvind’s mother has written to the Banjara Hills Station House Officer (SHO) asking for action to be taken against the protestors.

In a strongly worded letter, D Vijayalaxmi (70) alleged that at around 11:30 am, “50 goondas belonging to TRS party had broken open the gate of the house and trespassed into our house carrying TRS flags, sticks and stones.” She also stated that they used stones to damage a teapoy, Pooja shelf, Sai Baba photo and glass furniture.

Asking for action to be taken, Vijayalaxmi said that the protestors also caused injury to her domestic help Satyawathi and driver Ramana. She complained that some flower pots and the front windshield of the car was destroyed.

Vijaylaxmi took issue with the burning of Dharmapuri Arvind’s effigy and stated that despite the presence of police officials in the area, no action was taken.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also held a protest against the attack on Arvind’s residence by burning effigies of TRS MLC Kavitha and CM KCR.

Background of the protest

TRS workers protested outside D Arvind’s residence after the MP had remarked that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha had expressed interest to join the Congress party as she was dissatisfied with how TRS was faring under her father Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership.

He alleged that K Kavitha had called up Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her desire to join the party.

Talking to media at state party headquarters in Hyderabad, Arvind also alleged that she took the decision due to unhappiness over her father.

He made the above remarks as a response to KCR’s claims that the BJP is trying to lure his daughter and MLC Kavitha into its fold.

Arvind stated that there is no necessity for Kavitha to join BJP though KCR recently alleged that the saffron party had asked her to join.

Arvind said that he would request BJP National President JP Nadda, and state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to suspend if any leader takes an initiative to bring Kavitha into the party fold.