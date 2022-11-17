Hyderabad: TRS workers attack BJP MP Arvind’s house over remarks on MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday attacked the residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Banjara Hills over his remarks on MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla. The BJP MP is currently in Nizamabad during the time of the attack. One of the security personnel sustained a minor injury.

The TRS workers also protested in front of the BJP MP’s house.

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Thursday alleged that Kavitha, TRS MLC, and daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao called up Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her interest to join the party.

Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (@trspartyonline) on Friday attacked the residence of Nizamabad BJP MP @Arvindharmapuri

in Banjara Hills over his remarks on MLC @RaoKavitha https://t.co/7jsLniuVSZ #Hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/qaIhLAdEkJ — Faiza Kirmani (@sfaizakirmani) November 18, 2022

TRS workers protest against BJP MP D Arvind, over remarks on MLC Kavitha, outside his residence on Friday.

Talking to media at state party headquarters in Hyderabad, Arvind also alleged that she took the decision due to unhappiness over her father.

కేటీఆర్, కవితను కొనుక్కొని మేమేం చేసుకోవాలి ??



కవితను తెచ్చుకోడానికి మాదేం సారా బిజినెస్ నడిపే పార్టీ కాదు !!



We are not a party which indulges in liquor business and therefore have no business with KCR’s progeny… pic.twitter.com/xrShcEuMqe — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) November 18, 2022

Arvind also claimed that KCR was aware of the development.

He made the above remarks as a response to KCR’s claims that the BJP is trying to lure his daughter and MLC Kavitha into its fold.

Arvind stated that there is no necessity for Kavitha to join BJP though KCR recently alleged that the saffron party had asked her to join.

Arvind said that he would request BJP National President JP Nadda, and state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to suspend if any leader takes an initiative to bring Kavitha into the party fold.