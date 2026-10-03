BJP MP cites ‘other community’ birth rate, advises Hindus

Barwani: BJP national general secretary and Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel has urged Hindu youth to marry and have five children each, claiming that out of four children now, one was Hindu and three were from the “other community”, apparently referring to Muslims.

Addressing a function late Friday night, October 2, Patel asserted he was not afraid of making such remarks because he was a “Sanatani”.

One community’s share was 1.9 per cent, while that of the other was 2.9 per cent, he said, referring to birth rates.

“Out of four children (now), one was from the Hindu community and three were from the other community. The situation was different between 1947 and 1967. But the population graph of one community has declined while that of the other has risen since Independence and the 2011 Census,” he claimed.

Urging youth to understand the present circumstances, Patel claimed people born between 1947 and 1967 generally had larger families.

“Earlier generations would have four, five, six or even seven children. People used to marry at the age of 20, 21 or 22. Today, people get married at 30 or 35, or even at 37, and have only one child. This is why the birth rate among Sanatanis is 1.9. Young people should get married and have five children each,” he said.

Patel also stressed the need to promote gyms and traditional wrestling arenas to strengthen society and families.

‘Sanatanis would come to each other’s aid’

Although Congress MLA Rajan Mandloi represents the area, “Sanatanis” would come to each other’s aid in adverse circumstances in the country, rather than Congress or BJP, he added.

Speaking about the need for strength along with devotion to the mother goddess, he emphasised possession of weapons.

Patel also expressed concern over increasing drug use and the trend of ostentation among young people.

Referring to his ‘3D’ campaign, Patel said society needed to understand the seriousness of DJ (sound amplifiers used during festivals), drugs and dowry.

“Nearly 100 per cent of young people dancing to DJs are ‘Sanatanis’, and 60 per cent of them dance under the influence of intoxicants,” he said while urging people to understand these trends and work towards strengthening society.