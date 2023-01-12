BJP MP criticised for describing Modi as Swami Vivekananda’s incarnation

Kolkata: BJP Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur constituency in Bankura district of West Bengal, Saumitra Khan on Thursday was criticised after he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the incarnation of Swami Vivekananda.

“Swamiji has taken rebirth with a new look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For us, Swamiji is equivalent to God. At the same time, what the Prime Minister is doing for the country it can be said that he is the incarnation of Swamiji of the New India,” Khan told media persons while attending a programme of the party’s youth wing at Bishnupur on Thursday.

His comments on the occasion of 161st birthday of philosopher, author and religious teacher Swami Vivekananda.

Criticising Khan, West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim said that Khan has lost his brain. “It is extremely difficult to assume what element he is,” Hakim said.

Former Lok Sabha member of CPI-M, Samik Lahiri said that Khan, who is currently sidelined in his own party, is trying to gain some extra points through such comments.

“He can continue with his attempts. But who gave him the right to insult Swami Vivekananda in that process?” Lahiri questioned.