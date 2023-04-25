BJP MP demands NIA probe in Sambalpur violence

"Anti-national slogans were raised during the group clash in Sambalpur on April 12. It proves presence of anti-national forces here," Pujari alleged.

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Bargah MP Suresh Pujari Monday demanded a NIA probe into the recent violence in Sambalpur district.

The BJP leader claimed the Sambalpur violence where many people including 10 police personnel were injured during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, may be linked to “anti-national activities”.

This came as the ruling BJD said that the state BJP has been trying to create tension in Odisha between communities,

He claimed that as gangster Guddu Muslim’s driver came to Bargarh district and allegedly stayed with one man identified as Raja Khan after the Praygraj shootpit incident, the communal violence which broke out here could be linked to anti-nationals.

“What is the link between Guddu Muslim and Raja Khan? Who were given shelter in Odisha? Are they in anyway linked to the Sambalpur violence?” he querried.

Stating that the Odisha unit of BJP has already apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on these issues, Pujari said that Odisha Police does not have the resources to conduct a detailed investigation into such incidents and the state government should hand the case over the NIA.

Earlier, the Odisha BJP had alleged that Raja Khan, a close aide of Guddu Muslim, is an associate of BJD MLA Susanta Singh, a claim which the ruling party rejected outright.

Odisha’s Industries Minister Pratap Deb alleged that BJP was attempting to create tension for the last 15 years.

“Action should be taken against those breaking the law or instigating violence irrespective of the party affiliation. Let police and law do their work,” he said.

