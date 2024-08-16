BJP MP Eatala Rajender denies rumours of BRS merger with BJP

Hyderabad: Denying that there were no discussions in BJP about merging BRS into the saffron party, BJP MP Eatala Rajender said that it was not going to happen and that it was all Congress’s propaganda.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Shamirpet on Friday, August 16, he said that the state government’s claim about 100 percent implementation of the loan waiver was bogus and nonsense.

Accusing the Congress government of trying to escape from its loan waiver promise to farmers, he dared the government to have the courage to accept its failure.

He said that according to the calculations of the bankers, 72,000 crore needed to be waived off, but CM Revanth Reddy promised to waive off Rs 63,000 crore before the election, which was again reduced to Rs 34,000 crore.

Eatala claimed that in the Ghatkesar Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) alone, not even a single rupee was waived off out of Rs 9 crore loans of 1,200 farmers, slamming Congress over its claim of completing loan waiver of Rs 17,000 crore of 22 lakh farmers in the state.