BJP MP files notice to cancel Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday, February 12, said he has moved a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, demanding that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Dubey also accused the LoP of “colluding” with anti-India elements during his visits to foreign countries by joining hands with the Soros Foundation, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Ford Foundation.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

“No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces,” Dubey alleged.

VIDEO | Parliament Budget Session: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's remark that the government will move a privilege motion against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi says, "There is no privilege motion. I have submitted a substantive motion…

The BJP MP demanded that the “Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.”

BJP leaders to also file Breach of Privilege against Gandhi

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, had earlier said the ruling alliance members would file a Breach of Privilege notice against Gandhi for making “baseless statements” and “misleading the House.”

On February 11, Rijiju said, “We will file the necessary notice with the Speaker. The Leader of the Opposition did not make any useful substantive contribution to the Budget discussion but only made some wild allegations.”

During the Budget Session of the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had linked Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that his and industrialist Anil Ambani’s names appeared in the Epstein Files.

Rahul alleged that the government has “sold Bharat Mata” through the India-US interim trade deal and that it was a “wholesale surrender” with India’s energy security handed over to America and farmers’ interests compromised.

“There are Department of Justice files on Epstein naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. I do not believe that any Indian Prime Minister… would sign such a deal unless there was a chokehold on him… Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them,” Gandhi said.

Responding to Gandhi’s claims in the session, Rijiju had said there are “very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business” in the two Houses. “When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation.”

