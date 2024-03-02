BJP MP Gautam Gambhir asks Nadda to relieve him of political duties

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd March 2024 11:05 am IST
Gambhir files defamation suit against Punjab Kesari seeking Rs 2 crore damages
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.

“I have requested Hon’ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!,” Gambhir said on X.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd March 2024 11:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button