BJP MP slams BRS over ‘hypocricy’ on Kancha Gachibowli row

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of its alleged hypocritical stand on the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 19, the BJP MP showed an old video of former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) speaking on the floor of the Assembly, where he reportedly mocked the heritage of the prehistoric Mushroom Rocks located inside the University of Hyderabad campus.

“Nothing should be touched or built because it is heritage. Strangely, I don’t know where these committee rules have come. Speaker sir, they put it in heritage. There is neither a building, a construction, nor a bund. It is an open land. Can there be heritage in an open land in this world? In that case, the entire world is a heritage site,” KCR is seen speaking in the alleged video.

Raghunandan Rao questioned senior BRS leader KTR on what he had to say regarding his father’s comments.

“When we show what you have spoken when you were in power, you will feel bad,” Raghunandan Rao said.