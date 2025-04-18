Expedite probe into Kancha Gachibowli land row: KTR to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) has made a crucial appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing Kancha Gachibowli land controversy.

Addressing the issue through a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), KTR emphasised that it is time for the Prime Minister to prove his sincerity and commitment to environmental protection in the wake of the ongoing discussions about the Kancha Gachibowli land dealings.

KTR’s request comes amid allegations of financial irregularities and environmental violations linked to the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land.

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has recommended an independent probe into the matter, and KTR has called for a high-level investigation supervised by a sitting judge or central agencies such as the CBI, CVC, SEBI, SFIO, or RBI.

In his appeal, KTR highlighted that Prime Minister Modi, who has previously criticized the Congress government over similar issues in Telangana, “must now act decisively to uphold environmental norms and transparency.”

He urged the Prime Minister to take concrete steps to investigate the alleged financial fraud and environmental damage associated with the land, warning that failure to respond would implicate him in the ongoing controversy.

Dear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,



I was heartened to hear your speech about the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli Forest by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. However, I hope it's not just lip service



The devastation in Kancha Gachibowli is not just a grave environmental… pic.twitter.com/8byfzDwUkR — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 18, 2025

KTR accuses Revanth Reddy of orchestrating ‘scam’

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of orchestrating the scam and deflecting blame, dismissing Reddy’s claim that no wildlife exists in Kanche Gachibowli.

“A Telangana High Court Registrar’s report confirmed the presence of diverse fauna, contradicting Reddy,” he added.

KTR also criticised the alleged mortgaging of a water body within the land as reckless, demanding Reddy’s accountability. “Leaders like Revanth Reddy, who shamelessly exploit systems, must be exposed,” he said.