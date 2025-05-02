BJP MP targets madrasas, wants data on illegal Pakistanis, Bangladeshis

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghunandan Rao on Friday, May 2, urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to release data on illegal Pakistanis and Bangladeshis in the state.

Rao cited multiple incidents of communal disturbances in Telangana, including temple desecration. “You are aware of the series of incidents that have recently been occurring in Telangana State—Durga Devi Mandap vandalism in Nampally, idol destruction in Old City and Vikarabad, and most recently, the Muthyalamma temple incident,” Rao said.

He further highlighted the temple desecration incident in Jinnaram. The MP claimed that some children studying in a madrasa entered a Shiva temple and vandalised the idol. However, CCTV footage and the police confirmed that monkeys that ventured from the forest into the temple in search of food were responsible for the desecration.

However, before the police could intervene, a madrasa in the area was attacked by the Hindu right wing in “retaliation”.

The MP went on to question the background of students in that madrasa, claiming, “Out of 70 students, 65 are said to have come from Kishanganj in Bihar, but no one has complete details about them. Locals strongly suspect they are not Indian citizens.”

Referring to a previous incident, Rao said that several Bangladeshis living illegally were found to possess voter IDs and Aadhaar cards. This was directly reported by municipal officials to the police. Expressing grave concern, he warned, “In Telangana, the law and order situation appears to be like embers hidden under ashes.”

He questioned how many madrasas in Telangana are officially recognised and how many are operating without any permissions. “Do we have records of the students studying there, their family details, and which country they belong to? What kind of curriculum is being taught? There are many suspicions that anti-India content is being indoctrinated there, and those suspicions may well be true,” he claimed.

In light of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, he reminded the chief minister that the ministry of Home affairs had instructed all states to deport illegal residents, especially Pakistanis. “As per those orders, how many Pakistani nationals has the Telangana government sent back? What has been done about other illegal foreign residents? The people of Telangana are eager to know,” Rao asserted.

“I request you to immediately review the madrasas, the students in them, those teaching there, their background and history, and take steps to protect both education and law and order. I urge you to disclose this information to the people of Telangana,” he stated in his appeal to CM Reddy.

(With inputs from PTI)