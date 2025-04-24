Telangana police book cases after madrasa attacked in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Sangareddy police have registered two cases in connection with the violence reported at Jinnaram village on Tuesday night.

Miscreants attacked a madrasa, dargah, and mosque in Jinnaram after an idol of Lord Shiva placed atop a large rock was found damaged. Local right-wing activists blamed madrasa students and allegedly assaulted students who were playing nearby. The mob then attacked the madrasa, mosque, and dargah.

V. Satyanarayana, IG Multizone, stated that the idol was damaged by monkeys that had ventured from the forest in search of food. “We examined the CCTV footage and found a group of monkeys came to the site and damaged the idol,” he said while releasing the video evidence.

The police have filed two separate cases. One against unidentified persons for damaging the idol. Another against right-wing activists for attacking the madrasa, dargah, and mosque.

Authorities have identified individuals responsible for spreading rumors and inciting the mob to attack the religious institutions.