BJP MP’s wife chosen for Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2025

Bengaluru: Shivashri Skandaprasad, noted Carnatic vocalist, devotional singer and wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya, has been selected for the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2025 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Recognised for her contributions to Carnatic music and devotional singing, Shivashri has been chosen in the music category as part of the Akademi’s annual honours. A total of 106 young artistes have been selected for the award for the years 2024 and 2025 across various fields of performing arts.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar is presented to promising young artistes who have made significant contributions to music, dance and theatre. Instituted in memory of Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, the honour is among the most prestigious recognitions for emerging performers in India.

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Expressing her happiness over the recognition, Shivashri shared a message on social media, dedicating the award to God and her gurus. “I dedicate this honour to the Almighty and my teachers who have guided me throughout my musical journey,” she said.

Shivashri has strong following on stage and across social media

Shivashri has carved a niche for herself through her soulful renditions of bhajans and devotional compositions. Following her marriage to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, she quickly learned Kannada and has since gained appreciation for her performances in the language. Her concerts and devotional music programmes have earned her a strong following both on stage and across social media platforms.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s national academy for music, dance and drama, has been conferring these honours since 1952. As part of the award package, recipients of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation and a ceremonial shawl. The Akademi also awards fellowships and other honours to distinguished artistes for their contribution to Indian performing arts.

The latest recognition further strengthens Shivashri Skandaprasad’s growing reputation as one of the country’s promising young voices in classical and devotional music.