BJP national chief Nadda to address public meet in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday, December 7, where he will participate in a public meeting organized by the party’s state unit at LB Stadium.

This event follows a week-long series of protests by the BJP, which began with the release of a charge sheet against the Congress government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The BJP accuses Congress of failing to fulfill its electoral promises and instead celebrating its first year in power.

According to BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, the public meeting aims to highlight “six lies and 66 frauds” committed by the Congress government.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will preside over the meeting, which will also feature notable attendees such as Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, OBC morcha national president Dr . Laxman, and various MPs and MLAs from the party.