BJP national gen secy BL Santosh ‘wanted’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha’s second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Thursday, posters depicting BJP national general secretary BL Santosh as a ‘Wanted’ man have appeared in numerous locations of Hyderabad.

The posters highlight the contrast in attitude between the BRS MLC and Santosh, with Kavitha appearing before the CBI and ED, whilst Santosh refused to appear before the Special Investigation Team in the MLA poaching case despite being given notices thrice.

He had also petitioned the court for a stay of the notifications.

The posters take a satirical jab at the BJP leader, labelling him “Wanted. Talented man in MLA poaching.” apart from declaring a prize.

The award itself is a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unfulfilled promise of Rs 15 lakh in each Jan Dhan account.

BRS MLC Kavitha on Thursday was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case, that arose out of the Delhi Excise Policy Scam.