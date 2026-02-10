BJP national president Nitin Nabin accorded rousing welcome at Bihar assembly

Patna: BJP National President Nitin Nabin is being welcomed during the Budget session of the Bihar Assembly, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday received a rousing welcome upon reaching the Bihar legislative assembly, of which he is a member.

Members of the BJP, which is now the single largest party in the House, raised slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ to greet the Bankipur MLA.

Speaker Prem Kumar, a veteran BJP leader himself, said that it was a matter of pride for the House that one of its members has made it to the top in national politics.

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, with state Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, left, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Speaker thereafter urged leaders of various parties to share their thoughts on Nabin.

The forty-five-year-old leader was catapulted to the top party post a month ago.

Among those who spoke were Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislator Samrat Choudhary, minister and JD(U) MLA Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, besides Raju Tiwari of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha’s Madhaw Anand and Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Jyoti Devi.

Incidentally, opposition members had staged a walkout a little while ago in protest against the high incidence of rapes in the state.

