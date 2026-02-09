Woman journalist harassed on camera by school boys in Bihar

In October last year, a senior journalist was allegedly chased by two men while returning home from work in Noida.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th February 2026 5:10 pm IST
Woman journalist harassed in Bihar by school boys
Woman journalist harassed in Bihar by school boys

In deeply disturbing visuals, a female journalist was touched inappropriately during a vox-pop interview with Class 12 students after they appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Yeh police banege Bihar ke? Tum logon ke vajah se Bihar badnaam hai (Will these people become police officers? It is because of you that Bihar has a bad name)” she lashes out at the students who appear to have no remorse.

The video has gone viral on social media, where the reporter is shoved and mobbed while interviewing a male student outside the exam centre.

Reacting to the incident, several users expressed shock and anger on social media. “Crowds sometimes confuse momentary noise with power. Cameras arrive for reactions, but behaviour in those seconds can end up defining far more than the exam ever did,” one X user wrote.

Another commented, “Shocking behaviour. Looks like they’ve never learned respect or basic manners.”

“Class 12 students are misbehaving everywhere right now, teachers have been molested or assaulted, and now this incident involving a reporter,” flagged another X user.

In a similar incident in October last year, a senior journalist was allegedly chased by two men while returning home from work. The incident occurred in Noida when the men began following her on a two-wheeler, creating an unsafe environment.

“I left the office around 12.45 am. While I was on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, I noticed two men on a bike following my car. They also tried to stop my car. At first, I ignored it, assuming they were just having fun at my expense, but then they began repeatedly blocking my car,” she told The Indian Express.

