BJP needs to go for democracy to survive: Congress chief Kharge

Mangaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said democracy has a chance to survive in the country if the “corrupt government” led by BJP at the Centre and in Karnataka is thrown out of office.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are silent against corruption prevailing in their governments and using the state machinery including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the opposition leaders.

He said Modi is talkative about corruption only when an issue comes up against opposition leaders. “The Congress has always been at the forefront of development with several projects in the country. Modi questions what Congress has done in 70 years, but they seem to have forgotten the BJP’s term.”

“What has the double engine government done in the last nine years in the country and Karnataka? The engine has derailed. Single engine means 40 per cent commission. Does it mean that double engine is extracting 80 per cent,” Kharge asked in reference to the tag of ’40 per cent commission’ allegedly demanded by BJP ministers as a bribe on public works in the state.

Kharge said the upcoming Assembly election in the state is very significant for all including the public. “When our party reviewed the present political situation, it seems very unlikely that democracy will survive and constitutional principles will be followed under BJP,” he said.

Urging the electorate to give Congress a comfortable majority in the 224-member Assembly with 150 seats, Kharge said people should come forward to protect democracy and the Constitution.

“We should speak about problems faced in Karnataka, administration and about the development that has taken place in the state. No work is now possible in the state without commission,” he said.

The Karnataka Contractors' Association wrote a letter to PM Modi about the corrupt '40% commission' BJP government in the state.



Although PM Modi talks extensively about being someone who is against corruption, members of his own party are engaged in corrupt practices, and he… pic.twitter.com/7q3YOE8kHY — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2023

Kharge said Karnataka, which used to be a state renowned for able governance, development and investment, is losing all its reputation due to the misgovernance of the BJP government.

The BJP government has neglected education and investment and is directly involved in corruption. Unemployment is staring at the face of the youth in the country, he added.

Asked about the BJP’s charge that the Congress wants to make the state an ‘ATM’, Kharge said: “The BJP is using money and muscle power, using government machinery for political benefits.”

District Congress president Harish Kumar, sitting MLA U T Khader, Mangaluru South MLA candidate J R Lobo, Bantwal candidate B Ramanath Rai, MLC Manjunath Bhandary and former MLC Ivan D’Souza were present.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.