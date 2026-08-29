 BJP office-bearer stabbed to death in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly: A local BJP office-bearer was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, police said on Saturday, August 28.

The incident took place in the Madheenath area under Subhash Nagar police station, Bareilly City SP Manush Pareek said.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Kashyap, 36, vice-president of the OBC Morcha of the BJP’s Madheenath Mandal.

According to police, Kashyap was near a garden when some people arrived and surrounded him on Friday night. An argument broke out during the conversation, following which the individuals allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Kashyap sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

The attackers fled the scene under the cover of darkness, police said.

Family members and locals arrived shortly after being informed of the incident. Police subsequently sent the body for a post-mortem examination after completing the necessary formalities.

Kashyap had an old dispute with some people over a monetary transaction, the police said, adding that about a month ago, the two sides allegedly engaged in a heated argument and a scuffle.

Although the matter was settled with the help of locals and acquaintances, it appears that the dispute was not fully resolved, police said.

The police are now investigating the previous conflict as a potential motive for the murder. They noted that the exact reasons for the killing will become clearer following the investigation and the arrest of the suspects.

Police also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint from the family and the post-mortem report, officials said.