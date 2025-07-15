BJP opposed to religion based reservations: Telangana chief Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP state president N Ramchander Rao clarified that the party is not against reservations for Backwards Classes (BCs) but strongly opposes the allocation of quotas based on religion.

Speaking at a meeting with party workers in Nalgonda district during his first visit after assuming office, Rao emphasised that reserving a portion of the proposed 42 percent BC quota for Muslims would be unjust to BCs and reiterated that the BJP would resist any move to introduce religion-based reservations.

Rao stated that the Supreme Court has already ruled against granting reservations on religious grounds and urged the government to adhere to this position.

Rao asks public to give the BJP a chance

He accused the Congress and BRS of failing to deliver on their promises to various communities, including farmers, students, and the unemployed, and called on the public to give the BJP a chance in the next elections.

The meeting, held at a local function hall, was attended by district BJP president Dr. Nagam Varshit Reddy, former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, State General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu, and other local leaders.

Rao also criticised the state government for allegedly distributing welfare benefits unfairly and called for intensified efforts by BJP workers ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Oppose including Muslims under BC quotas: Rao to community

He urged the BC community to oppose any attempt to include Muslim minorities under BC quotas, labelling it as “vote-bank politics,” and cited Supreme Court judgments to support his stance.

Rao concluded by appealing to the people to consider the BJP as an alternative for governance in Telangana.