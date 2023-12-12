BJP plays social engineering card by bringing Brahmin CM, Rajput & Dalit Dy CMs

Jaipur: Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Chief Minister-designate of Rajasthan after being elected as the leader of the Legislative Party said that he will work with all BJP leaders for all-round development of the state. Sharma said, “We will develop the state with everyone’s cooperation.”

The BJP high command had made Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey as observers for Rajasthan and the three leaders reached Jaipur this afternoon and held a meeting with the MLAs.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also had a one-on-one meeting with Vasundhara Raje and spoke to BJP National President JP Nadda on phone.

According to sources, Rajnath Singh convinced Raje to propose the name of the new Chief Minister even before the meeting. After announcing Sharma’s name, BJP leaders reached Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government in Rajasthan.

The BJP has played the social engineering card in Rajasthan by choosing a Brahmin Chief Minister and selecting a Rajput, Diya Kumari and a Dalit, Prem Chand Bairwa as his two Deputies. The party has also given a big message to the general category people by doing this.

It is after 33 years that a Brahmin face has been made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Before this, Hari Dev Joshi from the Congress was the CM of Rajasthan thrice. Hari Dev Joshi was CM from 1973 to 1977, then from 1985 to 1988 and from 1989 to 1990.

The BJP has also tried to woo the Rajputs by bringing in Diya Kumari who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur as Deputy CM. She contested from Jaipur’s Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency and won by a record margin of over 75,000 votes.

Further, Prem Chand Bairwa from Dudu has been made the Deputy CM, too, to woo the Dalit segment.

Party officials said that the party carders worked hard to balance the social engineering equations in the state and are looking forward to the Lok Sabha polls.