BJP, PM Modi ‘trying to destroy’ Constitutional values: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and its leader Narendra Modi were “trying to destroy” the Constitutional values of equality, justice and secularism.

Continuing her attack on the saffron party, Priyanka claimed that the last 10 years saw a politics of divisiveness in the country by the BJP which tried to distract the people from their real problems to stay in power.

Addressing a corner meeting in Cherukode in Wandoor assembly constituency in Malappuram district, she said that when such politics become powerful in a country, then there is no focus on resolution of the problems faced by the people in their daily lives.

Also Read Rahul in Wayanad on Sunday, to address public meeting with Priyanka

The Congress leader, on the fourth day of her five-day bypoll campaign in Wayanad constituency, further alleged that under the BJP rule, there was no support system for farmers or medium and small businesses in the country.

She said that small and medium businesses were the “backbone of the country’s economy” and they provide a lot of employment, “but they need support, just like the farmers”.

She also reiterated that despite Wayanad producing high-quality agricultural products, including spices, many farmers see no future in agriculture, with residents, including students, migrating abroad for better job opportunities and higher education.

She also highlighted issues such as lack of basic drinking water, education and healthcare facilities in the hill constituency.

Priyanka said that she was a “fighter” and if given a chance will fight for the people of Wayanad in the Parliament and every other platform to ensure their issues are resolved.

“I will not back down. I will fight for you. I will not disappoint you. We are family now,” she said.

Besides the corner meeting at Cherukode, Priyanka will hold similar meetings at Thuvoor and Kalikavu Town in Wandoor assembly constituency and Pookottumpadam in Nilambur assembly constituency, during the day.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Priyanka resumed her second campaign phase on Sunday, holding public and corner meetings alongside her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the hill constituency.

The Congress general secretary, who is making her electoral debut, will remain in Kerala until November 7.

The by-election for the Wayanad seat is scheduled for November 13.