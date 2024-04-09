BJP poised to form govt for 3rd consecutive term under PM Modi’s leadership: JP Nadda

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday said that the party is poised to form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JP Nadda was in Hanumangarh on Monday where he addressed a public gathering in Sangaria, Hanumangarh, in support of BJP candidate, Priyanka Balan.

“India’s politics has changed under the leadership of PM Modi. The caste factor used to play an important role earlier in the elections. Now, the politics of development is being seen in the country. When our opponent comes, he/ she also talks about development,” the BJP chief said.

He pointed at the global scenario post-Covid and the economic upheaval, highlighting how, under PM Modi’s leadership, India has surged forward, outpacing countries like Britain, which had once ruled over India.

“India’s economy, which was once ranked 11th globally, has now risen to the 5th position, surpassing even its former colonial ruler,” JP Nadda said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be elected as PM for the third time in 2024, and by 2027, India will rank third globally in terms of the economy.

Comparing the BJP’s tenure with Congress rule, JP Nadda said: “During the UPA government’s tenure, inflation in India stood at 8.2 per cent, which has now reduced to 4.6 per cent. Similarly, per capita income has increased by 50 per cent, and India’s capital expenditure has doubled. Foreign Direct Investment in India has also doubled, with people from around the world investing in India rather than China.”

JP Nadda noted that India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest in the automobile industry and has moved from third to second place in steel manufacturing.

“Ninety-seven per cent of mobile production is happening in India. In the pharmaceutical sector, there has been a 138 per cent increase in exports, making India the world’s pharmacy leader. India is producing the cheapest and most effective medicines, becoming a global pharmacy hub.

“Petrochemical exports have increased by 106 per cent, and in terms of development, India has also risen to third place in the toy industry. The work done in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s cultural awakening, cultural consciousness, and cultural identity has never been done before. The result of the 500-year-old struggle is that the construction of a magnificent Ram Mandir has been completed in Ayodhya,” the BJP president said.

JP Nadda said that while PM Modi emphasises eradicating corruption and holding corrupt leaders accountable, the INDIA bloc is making efforts to shield corrupt individuals and corruption.