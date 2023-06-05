BJP president Nadda meets veterans as part of party’s public connect programme

Besides General (retired) Suhag, Nadda met Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (retd) and Lt Gen A S Lamba (retd), and said it was an honour for him to meet them.

BJP national president J P Nadda in West Bengal on Sunday

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda met some eminent veterans, including former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag, on Monday as part of his party’s month-long public connect initiative to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Besides General (retired) Suhag, Nadda met Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (retd) and Lt Gen A S Lamba (retd), and said it was an honour for him to meet them.

Nadda gave them booklets highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and spoke to them on various aspects of the nine-year-rule of the party at the Centre.

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and these will last till June 30. Holding rallies and interactions with various segments of society are part of the programme.

