BJP protests at Dharna Chowk over Bhu Bharati implementation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday, September 5, held a protest at Dharna Chowk against the implementation of Bhu Bharti.

During the protest, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said, “Bhu Bharati has introduced an app and a law related to land records, through which people can have their land documents entered into the government records and official registers as part of the land record purification process… The Congress government came to power and brought Bhu Bharati… Under Bhu Bharati and Section 22A of the Registration Act, these properties have been placed on the prohibited list.”

Rao said that the people are angry with the government because properties they purchased with great difficulty are now being prohibited from being sold or registered. He said that placing farmers’ land in the 22-A prohibited list without proper grounds amounted to a violation of human rights.

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‘Cong govt worse than BRS’

“The BRS government had handed over the Dharani system to a blacklisted software company and committed irregularities,” Rao alleged. He stated that the Congress came to power in Telangana and promised to rectify the BRS’ mistakes through the Bhu Bharati portal. “However, now the government is acting worse than the BRS,” he said.

Rao alleged that while land was removed from the prohibited list for 15 per cent commissions under the previous government, commissions of 30 per cent were now being collected under the Congress government.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendra and other leaders participated in the dharna.

Bhu Bharati portal

Launched by the Telangana government in April 2025 under the Telangana Bhu Bharati Act, the Bhu Bharati portal is Telangana’s official digital land records management and registration system. It manages land administration, records of rights, property registrations, mutations, and encumbrance certificates (EC).

It replaced the older Dharani portal to fix data errors, ownership disputes, and delays.