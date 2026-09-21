BJP protests in Karimnagar seeking water for Ganesh immersion

The protest was held at the Chintakunta canal, where the BJP and members of other organisations raised slogans. In a video shared online, the protestors were heard raising slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai " and "Jai Sri Ram."

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Protesters clash with police during BJP protest in Karimnagar for Ganesh immersion water demand.
BJP workers detained during protest in Karimnganar.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some right-wing organisations held a protest on Monday, September 21, seeking the release of water for Ganesh immersion.

The protest was held at the Chintakunta canal, where the BJP and members of other organisations raised slogans. In a video shared online, the protestors were heard raising slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai ” and “Jai Sri Ram.”

There was a heavy deployment of police at the canal. Protestors were detained, and one of them was allegedly beaten up for climbing onto a police vehicle.

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BGUS breaks Tank Bund barricades

Earlier on Monday, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi held a protest at Tank Bund against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s directive preventing Ganesh idol immersion in the Hussain Sagar.

The BGUS members broke the iron barricades placed by the civic body. The agitated Samithi members reached Tank Bund and began removing the barricades despite attempts by the police to stop them.

The group raised slogans like “GHMC down down” against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over its alleged failure to make proper arrangements for idol immersion. They demanded that devotees be allowed to continue immersion at Tank Bund.

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A Samithi member reportedly sat on the railing and removed a barricade, prompting the police to intervene. As the situation threatened to escalate, the police took the protestors into preventive custody. The police also detained the members when they attempted to stage a sit-in protest at Tank Bund.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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