BJP raising hijab issue to divert scrutiny from NEET fiasco: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reviving the hijab issue to divert attention from the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru after visiting noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva, the minister strongly defended the state government’s stand on allowing hijab in schools and criticised BJP leaders for targeting the issue politically.

“BJP is bringing the hijab issue to the forefront to escape from the NEET controversy. The same uniform rules followed in Kendriya Vidyalayas are being followed in our schools as well. Let them first distribute saffron shawls in Kendriya Vidyalayas and then come to us,” he said.

Madhu Bangarappa said there should not be separate rules for Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kendriya Vidyalayas regarding uniforms. Stressing that equality was more important than political narratives, he said, “For some people it may be a hijab, but for us it represents equality.”

The minister also took a swipe at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while defending the conduct of examinations in Karnataka. “I have conducted three examinations, and not a single question paper was leaked. If Dharmendra Pradhan says he has not learnt how to conduct exams, let him come to me, I will teach him,” he remarked.

Responding to criticism over his educational qualifications, Madhu Bangarappa said he had completed PUC before pursuing business interests. He also challenged critics by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Those speaking about my education should at least show Modi’s original marks card,” he said.

On the implementation of the State Education Policy, the minister said the proposal would be placed before the Cabinet in June and would move forward based on recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee.

He also dismissed rumours regarding closure of 40,000 schools in Karnataka. “There are only around 46,000 schools in the state. How can we shut down 40,000 schools? People should not believe such misinformation,” he clarified.