BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman welcomes UGC decision

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s OBC Morcha National President Dr. K. Laxman today welcomed the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to implement the rule of reservation in all deemed-to-be universities across the country. In a statement, he said that the decision was highly commendable and timely and added that it would have a far-reaching effect on the empowerment of the downtrodden.

He also said that the decision was in consonance with the larger policy of the union government that the optimum benefit of affirmative actions, initiated by the union government, reaches the targeted segments of society.

“Owing to the callous attitude of the previous governments, the rule of reservation was not implemented in the private and deemed-to-be universities in the country.

The Prime Minister of the country has systematically plugged all such inadequacies. The present decision of the UGC is in line with this,” he said

He said that he was placing on record his deep sense of appreciation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and the UGC, for a historic move that benefits the marginalised sections.

He said that there were about 423 private universities all across India, along with another 130 that are deemed to be universities and added that the average intake at these universities was 3,000 each. “The total intake goes upto 16 lakhs which means over 8 lakh students belonging to the SC, ST, and BC sections have been deprived of their educational opportunities each year,” he said .

Laxman demanded Telangana government to take a cue from the UGC directions and implement the provision for a reservation for SC, ST, and BC students in all the private universities in the state. Stating that there are over 10 private universities in the state with an average intake of 3000, he said that the cumulative intake was 30000 while noting that over 15000 students belonging to SC ST and OBC sections are deprived of the benefit of the reservations in the private universities .

He alleged that the state government deliberately ignored the provision of the reservations, although, under the state private university act, it had the mandate and autonomy to include reservation provisions. He demanded the state government to direct all private universities to follow the rule of reservation from the current academic year.