BJP remembered Sep 17 after eight years of Telangana’s formation: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) remembered the eve of September 17 after eight years of Telangana’s formation and questioned union Home minister Amit Shah if he is bringing an allocation of Rs 10000 crores along with him or if it’s just the Hindu-Muslim feud.

The TRS working president said this during the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations held at Junior College Grounds in Rajanna Sircilla on Friday. He also participated in the distribution of Aasara pensions to senior citizens.

“I warn the people of Telangana against some parties that are trying to divide our people along the lines of caste and religion. If we aren’t careful, Telangana will go back in decades in terms of the progress achieved,” he said.

KTR said that he has no hope on the Home minister’s visit that it would add any value in terms of allocations to the state in terms of schools, colleges, or in general, towards building Telangana.

“I have been demanding the centre for a mega power loom cluster for Telangana for the last eight years. There is no response. Even after their visit tomorrow (Amit Shah’s trip), I have no hope. They will just do the same Nizam, the same Hindu, the same Muslim and create ruckus in order to win a few votes,” he remarked.

KTR said that the state government is celebrating September 17 as ‘Integration day’ because it wants all citizens to live together in harmony. “What do they (BJP) want to do? Dig all the old wounds. If Hindus and Muslims live together, their politics won’t win. This is their idea,” he added.

Hyderabad Liberation Day vs National Integration Day

While BJP-led central government and the saffron party leaders both in the Centre and Telangana are terming it ‘Hyderarabad Liberation Day’, the TRS-led Telangana government is calling it ‘National Integration Day’.

Earlier, the Telangana cabinet decided to organise the opening ceremony of “Vajrotsavalu of Telangana National integration” for three days- 16, 17 and 18 September 2022 on a grand scale across the state.

According to an official statement, the government will organise massive rallies on September 16, which will involve students, youth, men and women in all the headquarters of the Assembly constituencies.

On September 17, CM KCR will unfurl the national flag in the public garden and deliver his speech.

“On the same day, Ministers in all district headquarter concerned officials and public representatives in all government offices in Municipality and Panchayats will hoist the national flag,” said the statement.

“A huge rally from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Ambedkar statue will be taken up with cultural performances including Gussadi Gondu Lambadi and other art forms. After that, a public meeting will be held at NTR Stadium near Indira Park,” the statement said.

The freedom fighters will be felicitated at all district headquarters on September 18 along with poets and artists. Cultural programmes will also be organised.