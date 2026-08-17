BJP reshuffle: Bandi Sanjay dropped, Smriti back as general secy

New Delhi: As part of an organisational reshuffle ahead of elections in many states, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday, August 17, appointed the party’s national office-bearers.

In a major upset for Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was a national general secretary, has been dropped. He serves as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. He had earlier served as the party’s Telangana chief as well. Representing the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, he is a party heavyweight who takes keen interest in state politics as well.

In Telangana, Bandi Sanjay has been in the news over the POCSO case involving his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath. A minor’s mother filed an FIR this May, alleging that Bhageerath had sexually assaulted her daughter.

Bhageerath denied all allegations, filing a counter-complaint claiming that the girl’s family threatened him and attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

The BJP shared the lists on X.

Better women’s representation

The new team includes prominent leaders such as Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje, politicians with years of experience from across the country.

Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, is one of the national vice-presidents.

The 13 new vice-presidents comprise six women; Irani is the sole woman general secretary, and there are three women among the 16 secretaries.

Irani, who is coming back as one of the party’s general secretaries, has served in the Union Cabinet, holding multiple important portfolios.

Manpreet Singh Badal, a Congress leader earlier, joined the BJP in 2023. This former Punjab finance minister has been appointed a national VP.

Ram Madhav, a lifelong RSS pracharak, has also made it to the national VP list. He has earlier served as a general secretary.