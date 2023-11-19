BJP says ‘Come on Team India’, Congress teases with ‘True that Jeetega INDIA’

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday teased the Bharatiya Janata Party with a cheeky reply to the latter’s wish for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup match final.

The BJP from its official X handle greeted the Indian Cricket Team for victory that read, “Come on Team India. We believe in you.”

However, soon Congress took on the BJP and in a cheeky reply, said, “True that! JEETEGA INDIA.”

The catch was in the spelling of India.

The Congress teased the BJP for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA to win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At least 28 opposition political parties led by Congress have come together and formed the INDIA bloc to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Following the usage of INDIA by the Congress-led alliance, the BJP has been using Bharat for the last few months.

As the Indian and Australian cricket teams face each other in the crucial World Cup finals on the cricket ground, the two political parties indulged in political banter on social media handles.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and others greeted the Indian cricket team for its victory in the World Cup finals.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also recalled what former Prime Minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi had said about cricket.

Priyanka Gandhi on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary said, “Today the Indian cricket team will play the final of the World Cup. Indira ji used to say that this game (cricket) binds crores of people of the country in a thread of brotherhood.”

“One hope and one belief. Everyone is tied by this thread. Millions of minds join together for one prayer. Since 1983, the feeling of crores of people towards sports remains the same united even today,” she said.

“Today, when the whole country is cheering for Team India in one voice, I remembered this lovely thing said by Indira ji. India will win. Jai Hind,” she added.