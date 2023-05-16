BJP screens ‘The Kerala Story’ to ‘woo’ voters in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on Telangana’s young voters in an effort to consolidate its support base ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. The party has decided to screen the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in Telangana.

Recently, the BJP’s Adilabad unit organized a special screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ for 250 girls students at a local theater. The party’s stated purpose behind the screening was to highlight prevalent issues in the country. However, it is believed that the BJP is using this opportunity to consolidate the Hindu vote bank in Telangana.

DC quoted party sources saying that the film will be further screened in villages to raise awareness about the ‘Love Jihad’.

Adilabad BJP district president Payal Shankar has been quoted emphasizing that the movie aims to prevent Hindu women from falling into religious traps by terrorists.

Controversy surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’

‘The Kerala Story’ landed into controversy when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This claim ignited a heated political debate, with many leaders questioning the veracity of the statement.

In response to the backlash, the filmmakers withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

Political significance for Telangana Assembly elections

Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year for 119 constituency seats. In the previous assembly elections, the main contenders were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), and the BJP.

The TRS, which is now BRS, won the majority by securing 88 seats out of 119, significantly increasing its seat share by 25. The INC witnessed a decrease in seat share from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to secure seven seats. However, the BJP faced a setback as it could only secure one seat, with Raja Singh emerging as the sole winner from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. The party’s seat share dwindled from five to one.

By screening ‘The Kerala Story’ in Telangana, it seems that the BJP is attempting to influence young voters and reinforce its presence in the state.