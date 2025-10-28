BJP seeks judicial probe into corruption charges against Speaker UT Khader

Bengaluru: BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge into allegations of corruption against Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader, during his 2.5 year tenure.

Kageri also called for bringing the office of the Speaker under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, to ensure transparency.

“There are allegations that U T Khader in his 2.5 years tenure as the Speaker of the Assembly, has indulged in corruption, in the name of administrative reforms. Such allegations are there in the media, social media, Youtube and others,” he said.

Also Read Will continue as Karnataka CM if high command decides: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters here, the former state assembly Speaker said, “The projects undertaken by him were not urgent, several of them were rejected by the Finance Department, but still using the Chief Minister’s influence they were getting sanctioned. There are allegations that the works were taken up by obtaining 4 (g) exemptions.”

“The works include installation of smart lockers to rooms at legislators’ home and other equipment, book fair, lighting (to Vidhana Soudha), massage chairs for legislators, food arrangements, AI monitored TV , carpets — in everything, it appears that there is corruption. There are allegations that (contracts) are being given to some people who are from Mangaluru (from where Khader hails).”

Section 4(g) of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act – provides for contracts to be awarded without floating tenders – via government orders.

Noting that the Speaker’s position carries great dignity in democracy, the BJP MP said it should remain above suspicion.

“In this backdrop, I demand a probe by a sitting judge, and let him (Khader) come out clean. Also the office of the Speaker doesn’t come under the ambit of RTI, which is making it difficult to maintain transparency. So let it be brought under RTI. These are my two demands,” he added.

Responding to a question, Kageri said he was making the demand from a responsible position, and based on the allegations already in the public domain.

“I want the Speaker’s position which I held in the past, to come out free from all these allegations. Let there be a judicial probe by a sitting judge, and let him (Khader) come out clean. There will be none who will be happier than me,” the BJP leader said.

Asked whether he had any supporting documents, Kageri said the judge should collect all relevant records and documents, and bring out the truth.

“If asked, I will definitely provide the information I have,” he added.