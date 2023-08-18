BJP slams appointment of Yasin Malik’s wife as Pak minister

New Delhi: BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Friday slammed the appointment of jailed Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Hussain Malik as a special advisor to Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, saying it vindicated India’s charge that the country harbours terrorists who attack India.

“Mishal Hussain Malik’s appointment endorses India’s claim that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and terrorists,” BJP national general secretary and its in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir Tarun Chugh said in a statement.

He said Pakistan has always provided refuge to “most wanted terrorists” involved in subversive activities in India.

Mishal Hussain Malik has long been spreading fabricated stories against India and its Army while her husband, a terrorist involved in the killing of security personnel and civilians, including Kashmiri Pandits, is serving a life sentence, Chugh said.

“Instead of reining in elements inimical to peace, Pakistan is repeatedly resorting to such actions that harms national interest of India. We urge international bodies to take cognizance of the matter and stop Pakistan from giving political space to terrorists,” Chugh said.

Mullick was included among five Special Advisors to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.