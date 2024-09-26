BJP slams INDIA bloc for celebrating Senthil Balaji’s bail

Chennai: BJP leader and former Lt Governor of Puducherry and Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday slammed the INDIA bloc for celebrating the bail granted by the Supreme Court to Senthil Balaji, former minister and DMK leader.

She said that the apex court had granted bail only in the job for a cash scam case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Senthil Balaji.

Soundarajan said that Balaji was not acquitted by the court and instead, he was only granted bail in the case.

She said that it was surprising that the INDIA bloc leaders were celebrating the bail of Senthil Balaji and charged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for openly supporting Balaji.

Also Read SC grants bail to ex-TN Minister Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

The senior BJP leader said that the former minister was behind bars for 471 days as he was not granted bail by the courts and not because of any actions by the Union government.

Soundarrajan said that when Senthil Balaji was with the AIADMK, Stalin had addressed him as a ‘traitor’ and now after joining DMK the same Balaji has become a ‘martyr’.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has welcomed the decision of SC to grant bail to Senthil Balaji.

Senthil Balaji who was a transport and excise minister in the Tamil Nadu government was arrested on June 14, 2023, from his residence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison for 471 days.

“Dear brother Senthil Balaji has secured bail after 471 days owing to the Supreme Court. I welcome brother Senthil Balaji who is coming out of prison with a renewed vigour. Your sacrifice is great, your resolve is even greater,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The Chief Minister also indirectly took a dig at the Union government and alleged that they were using the ED as a weapon against opposition leaders and described the 15-month incarceration of Balaji as a move to break his (Senthil Balaji’s) resolve.

Stalin in the post said, “In a situation where the Enforcement Directorate has been converted into a department suppressing political enemies, the apex court is the only solace.”

The Chief Minister also drew a parallel with the incarceration of political opponents during the Emergency. He said, “Jail life was not so long during the Emergency days while now political conspiracies went for 15 months.”

Earlier, SC granted bail to Senthil Balaji as Justice Abhay Oka while pronouncing the judgment observed that stringent bail provisions and delay in trial cannot go together.