BJP slams Karnataka CM for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that it is secretly releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite the state facing an imminent water crisis due to weak monsoon rains.

Ashoka claimed that farmers in the Cauvery basin are once again gripped by fears of drought, while Bengaluru residents are already struggling to secure drinking water. In such a situation, he alleged, the DK Shivakumar-led government has been releasing 2,000 cusecs of water every day from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir to Tamil Nadu for the past three days under the guise of providing drinking water.

In a strongly worded post on X, Ashoka accused the Congress of repeatedly compromising Karnataka’s interests for political gains. He said the party raises the slogan of “our water, our right” when it is in the Opposition, but changes its stand after coming to power.

“The Congress has consistently surrendered Karnataka’s interests for political alliances. Earlier it aligned with the DMK, and now it is looking towards TVK. Instead of protecting the rights of Kannadigas, the government is following the directions of the party high command in Delhi,” Ashoka alleged.

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Targeting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ashoka questioned what had happened to the Congress’ commitment to the Mekedatu project. “Before the elections, Congress leaders organised a padayatra in the name of Mekedatu to gain political mileage. What kind of yatra will they undertake now? If Cauvery basin farmers are forced to end their lives because of crop losses, will the government lead their funeral procession? Or will it organise a tanker yatra when Bengaluru residents suffer due to water scarcity?” he asked.

Ashoka asserted that the Congress government had failed to protect Karnataka’s rightful share of Cauvery water and warned that the people of the state would give the ruling party a fitting response in the days ahead for neglecting the interests of farmers and the public.