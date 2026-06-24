Five family members drown in Cauvery river while taking photos

Mandya: A visit to the scenic Muthathi riverbank ended in unimaginable tragedy on Wednesday evening, June 24, when five members of a family from Channapatna drowned in the Cauvery river near Muthathi in Malavalli taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Chaitra, 20, Shwetha, 38, Vijayamma, 50, Priyanka, 28, and Mahesh. According to the police, the family had travelled to Muthathi and visited the Mutthettaraya temple at around 4.45 pm. After spending some time at the temple, they proceeded towards the riverbank.

Sources told Siasat.com that the family members entered the river while attempting to take photographs. What began as a joyful family outing soon turned tragic when they reportedly ventured into a dangerous section of the river and became trapped in the water.

Local residents alerted authorities after noticing the victims struggling in the river. Police, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive search and rescue operation. Divers searched the river for several hours before recovering all five bodies.

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Case registered

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The tragedy has shocked residents of Channapatna and Mandya district. The incident has also renewed concerns about visitor safety at popular tourist destinations along the Cauvery river, where large numbers of people gather during holidays and weekends.